Head priest Hazratbal shrine Ghulam Hassan passes away

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Head priest of Dargah Hazratbal shrine, Ghulam Hassan Banday passed away today after a brief illness.

Ghulam Hassan Banday, son of late Nizam-ud-din Banday was one of the custodians of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (Sallalahu Alahi Wasalam) at Dargah Hazratbal shrine.

Banday displayed holy relic on many important occasions at the Hazratbal shrine. He was also part of the group involved in the recitation of Khatmatul-Mauzamaat, Awraad-e-Sharief on various important occasions that include Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi (Sallalahu Alahi Wasalam) and annual Urs of four rightly-guided Caliphs of Islam. His death has been condoled by various religious and social organizations.