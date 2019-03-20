About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 20, 2019 | Javid Sofi

He was killed in cold blood: Family

 Mubashir Assad Pandit, the elder brother of Awantipora youth, Rizwan Ahmad Pandit, who was killed in Police custody, said his brother was framed on “fabricated charges” and “killed in cold blood”.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, he said his brother was picked up by government forces from his house during a nocturnal raid last Sunday.
“We don't know whether they were from NIA or were personnel of the Special Operations Group of Jammu Kashmir Police from Srinagar but they were assisted by Police from the local police station,” Mubashir said. “My brother was arrested in full knowledge of the local police station.”
He said it would have been impossible for them to pick up his brother without the knowledge of local Police.
Recalling the events of the fateful night he said, it was around 11:30 pm when the government forces barged into their house and asked them to switch off all lights.
“We were all bundled into a single room," he said. “The forces personnel seized five mobile phones and two laptops from our house after conducting searches.”
He said they took Rizwan along with them and when the family resisted, they were assured that he would be let off after questioning.
The family was awaiting his release but was shocked when authorities Tuesday morning suspended class work at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and others schools in Awantipora.
“We got nervous because we feared there could be something fishy and our fears came true after it flashed the on internet that a youth from Awantipora had been killed in police custody,” he said. “They were aware that it was only their son from Awantipora who was in Police custody.”
Soon people from Awantipora and adjoining areas converged at Rizwan’s house.
Rizwan’s father, Asadullah Pandit said his son was earlier arrested on August 26 in 2018.
“Police claimed that he was detained from IUST but the fact is that he was detained from his house,” he said adding all allegations leveled against him for which he was booked under PSA proved false after the court quashed his PSA.
“Rizwan was kept in illegal detention for around 15 days despite his PSA being quashed by the court,” Mubashir said. “He was released from detention on January 9, 2019.”
The family members said he was living a normal life since then and was never asked by Police to report to the police station except once when he had to sign some documents.
“My son was killed in cold blood only to get promotion,” Asadullah said. “We don't believe in any probe as probes ordered in last 20 years yielded nothing.”
The family members said they would knock the door of the court and fight to punish those responsible for the killing of their son.
Rizwan had done his M.Sc. Chemistry from Central University Dehradun.
He had also done B.Ed. from Guru Nanak College of Education.
Presently, Rizwan was working as Principal at a local school.
He also used to deliver guest lectures to students of Polytechnic College IUST Awantipora before he was slapped with PSA.
Rizwan was the second eldest son of their parents and is survived by three siblings besides his parents.
He was remembered by his friends as a change leader who desired to see his hometown progressed.

 

;