HDFEAJK delegation meets Governor

A delegation of Hospital Development Fund Employees Association, J&K, led by its President, Javed Telwani, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
The delegation apprised Governor regarding its various issues and requested for regularising Hospital Development Fund Employees at the earliest.
