HDFC bank’s foray into JK’s troubled economy

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

After its foray in J&K in 2003, the HDFC bank has grown from strength to strength. Today, the bank has branch strength of 80 and 220 ATM providing seamless services to the customers.

Senior Vice President J&K Zubair Iqbal has been the main architect of the HDFC’s growth in J&K.

In a free-wheeling chat with Rising Kashmir, Zubair Iqbal talks about the growth of the bank in J&K and its future plans.







How challenging was it to foray into J&K?

Customer centricity and convenience has been the hallmark of HDFC Bank right from the time we started our journey in the state of J&K.

Be it urban or rural location, we believe in offering the complete range of products and services to our customers which is our USP.

So a customer banking with us from a branch situated in the rural location of J&K will get the same experience as a customer banking with us in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkatta or Srinagar.

We took small steps in this direction and today we are proud to state that we have become a meaningful player in the banking industry of J&K with a trust of more than three lac customers.



What helped HDFC grow in J&K? What remained your USPs?



Keeping customer at the centre of whatever we do is one important differentiator. Today, customers want access to banking products and services at their time and convenience.

At HDFC Bank, technology has always been leveraged and our Digital Banking philosophy is used at various platforms like Internet, Mobile, ATMs to offer enhanced customer experience.

PayZapp is a one click payment solution we offer on Mobile for your utility payments, shopping and travel.

Net Banking dispenses instant loans to our customers with pre-approved loan offer, mobile can be used to check balances and order cheque books, customers then realize that most of their banking needs can be done from the comfort of their home and office.

Our brand coupled with a diverse product range to cater to the needs of all customer segments and world class services are major factors responsible for our growth in J&K.



What is your current strength in J&K?

We have a strong work force of more than 1500 employees and all belong to J&K which has turned to be major USP as we could connect with the populace of the state very well.

Post Flood during RBI Governors visit to J&K, this was one of the implementation points for all banks to have local recruitment and our role was applauded.

We started our Journey in JK in 2003. Today we are proud to have increased our Branch network to 80 Branches branches and 220 ATMs. We are also in an expansion mode and setting up more branches to cater to the JK’s growing economy.

This large-scale expansion has generated direct, indirect employment opportunities to more than 1500 state subjects.

HDFC Bank has today emerged as one of the major employers in private sector in J&K.

During same time, we have taken our CD Ratio to 57% which is highest by any bank in J&K with significant contribution in SMME, priority Sector and agriculture.

The branch will continue to offer customers world-class banking services under one roof ranging from basic services such as Savings Account, Fixed Deposits, Current Account, Mutual Funds, Insurance, Two-wheeler loan, Auto loan, Personal Loan, Agri Loans, Business Loans to sophisticated direct access banking channels such as ATM, PhoneBanking, NetBanking and International Credit and Debit Cards. We are the first bank in the state to offer Digital Offerings like Smart Buy, PayZapp, Chillr which offer lot of convenience and variety to customers in payment world.



How do you ensure that the recruitment is transparent?

Our recruitment process is very transparent and higher authorities select us candidates without even we knowing about that. The candidates apply online and expert team reviews their competence and calls for interview. This is done at national level.



How much have you penetrated into rural areas?

We have around 65% branches in J&K in Rural and Semi-urban areas including far flung areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Baderwah, Kishtwar, Leh, Kargil, Reasi to name few.

We have launched Sustainable Livelihood Initiative in various districts of J&K and covered around 3000 families.



Do you have customized products for niche segments?

We have also launched customized products in Kashmir wherein small traders, artisans and others are given unsecured funding upto 10 lacs with minimal formalities.

We work across different customer profile and strata in the state and we keep looking at opportunities to cater to more and more customers in J&K.



Financial Literacy Camps

For example, HDFC Bank launched a financial literacy initiative Small, Medium and Micro enterprises in J&K under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Under this initiative, HDFC Bank will conduct financial literacy camps in Pulwama, Rajouri, Kupwara, Poonch, and Budgam districts in the state. This initiative complements HDFC Bank’s efforts to support inclusive growth and take formal banking services to the remote corners of India and reach out to people in general as well as entrepreneurs running Small, Medium and Micro enterprises and Agri businesses.

HDFC Bank has also launched rural Financial Literacy Initiative for farmers, school children and their parents in Poonch, J&K, and will conduct financial literacy camps at all 18 rural bank branches across the state.



In the post-flood period in Kashmir, the role of banks was not so encouraging particularly. Did your bank do anything to help business revival?



J&K witnessed the worst floods in more than a century in first week of September 2014.These floods affected our 37 branches and 82 ATMs in Kashmir division’. However, notwithstanding the scores of tragic tales of loss among the staff and despite being the worst hit, the bank staff worked round the clock to ensure complete restoration of banking services.

The Floods hit the J&K on 5th, 6th & 7th September and by 8th everything had come to a grinding halt but our staff in valley braved all odds and made their first branch and ATM up on 9th September, 2014 and that too at Anantnag which was one of the worst hit areas. A Control Room was set up at Barzulla branch under the supervision of Circle Head. Barzulla Branch was also among first branches to get flooded and branch had received 4 feet of water. All efforts were being coordinated from this branch despite the challenge of connectivity as all Telecommunication links were down. In the first phase all branches on Vsats were made live. By 15th September, we had already made our 16 branches and 40 ATMs live.

Our efforts continued and each day we used to make more and more branches/ATMs functional and as by 10th October, we had already made 100% branches functional.

Even Residency Road, Srinagar branch which is our signature branch in J&K was totally damaged by floods. However, same was made operational from first floor of the premises in a record time.

At the same time to show solidarity with the staff of J&K, bank distributed relief to the affected staff members totaling around 300. Staff was provided Blankets, Woolens, Beddings, Towels and a kit containing some basic essentials. Also advance salary for 2 months was paid to the staff. Bank also paid cash compensation to effected staff members for restoring their homes. This gesture was well received by the staff at all levels and appreciated by one and all.



CSR Initiatives

Bank also tied up with Help Poor Voluntary trust (HPVT) and donated Medicines and also conducted Medical Camps in coordination with them at Srinagar. Bank’s staff across the country donated one-day salary to Relief Efforts in J&K State. Bank overall contributed Rs 5.55 Crores towards Flood Relief Measures including 1.78 Crores to Prime Minister Releif Fund and Rs. 1.00 crore to J&K Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund.



As a socially responsible corporate, HDFC Bank stood with the people of Kashmir during the devastating floods. From post flood relief work to immediate resumption of branches for customers, we left no stone unturned to normalize banking operations after the floods. Post the floods, at part of the Bank's CSR initiative, we have undertaken renovation and refurbishment of 19 schools that were affected by the floods.



You are being looked as the man responsible for inducing competition and professionalism in the banking industry in the State of Jammu & Kashmir? How have you been able to achieve this task?



‘Thinking Big” is a philosophy I have embraced since childhood and it has proven to be an effective way to achieve success. I had always earnest desire to do something for the Society. And when opportunity came in 2004 in the shape of HDFC Bank, I took up the challenge and started first branch of HDFC Bank in Kashmir. The Branch started operations in January 2005. At that time private sector was little known in J&K especially Kashmir and even lot of my friends were skeptical about its success and raised eyebrows about my decision. However, with the blessings of my parents, support from family, hard work put up by my team members and the trust reposed by our customers, the branch delivered beyond expectations and created history in so many internal parameters of the Bank. Basis the performance of this branch, I was elevated to Cluster Head position just after 18 months (perhaps fastest in the Bank’s history) and was given responsibility to Head J&K and North Punjab branches. This was the kind of break I was looking at and thereafter we never looked back and took the network of branches in J&K to 80 and ATMS to 220 despite a challenging external environment. This expansion created job opportunities for the youth in the state and today I have a privilege to lead a strong Team of over 1500 State Subjects. We have emerged as one of the largest employers in Private Sector in J&K and have become a vehicle of economic growth. In a short span of time, we have taken our CD Ratio to 57% with significant contribution in priority sector.