HDFC Bank to offer services to small traders

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

HDFC Bank Thursday signed an MoU with CSC eGovernance Services India Limited and Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to offer a full range of banking products and services to all CAIT members. CAIT is a leading advocate for small traders and businesses in India, with around 6 crore members. This first-of-its kind grassroots initiative will transform rural economy and benefit small merchants and traders even in remote places.

HDFC Bank will offer services including opening of a current account, and issuance of Bharat QR code to promote digitalization and reduce cash transactions in line with the objectives of Digital India. The bank will also offer the recently launched Small Business Moneyback Credit Card to provide easy access tosmall business finance to CAIT members.

The MoU was signed by Smita Bhagat, Head – Government & Institutional Business and e-Commerce, HDFC Bank, Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC and Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in Jaipur.

Speaking on this partnership, Bhagat said, “We are proud to partner in this initiative that will make a big difference in the lives of small traders and merchants. Entrepreneurs are the backbone of the economy and this MoU will ensure that they have easy access to the business finance and banking products that they need to prosper. It also ties in well with our ongoing social programmes which straddle financial literacy, financial inclusion and income-generating skilling at the bottom of the pyramid.”