HDFC Bank to adopt 30 flood-hit villages in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram:
HDFC Bank announced that it would adopt 30 villages in Kerala. As part of its long-term relief and rehabilitation efforts, the initiative is aimed at helping people in the worst-hit parts of the state recover, and encompasses setting up medical camps and rebuild health centres affected in the flood, supporting the renovation/reconstruction of local schools, imparting skills training to families to restore livelihood.
These measures will be finalised in consultation with the state government and will be a long-term plan.The Bank’s local NGO partners will help provide on-ground help in the process.
Additionally, the Bank has contributed Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund as an immediate relief measure. The Bank employees contributed a day’s salarywith the Bank bringing in the balance.
“We stand with the people of Kerala in this hour of distress,”said Mr.Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank Ltd. “While we continue topray for their speedy return to normalcy, we hope through our efforts we are able to make a small but meaningful impact on people’s lives as they come out of their suffering.”
Speaking on this, Srikumar Nair, Zonal Head - Kerala, HDFC Bank said “At HDFC Bank, we believe in giving back to the communities that we operate in. Through this initiative, we hope to create a substantial impact in the recovery process from the natural disaster. We would also like to thank our employees who have contributed to this effort.”
In other measures, HDFC Bank waived late payment fees on EMIs/dues on loans and credit cards in August for its Kerala customers and enabled contribution to the chief minister’s disaster relief fund.The Bank is also working around the clock to restore normalcy in banking operations. So far almost all branches and 291 of 331 ATMs are functioning normally in the state.