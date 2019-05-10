HDFC Bank Parivartan to restore cyclone-hit Odisha schools

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

HDFC Bank today announced that it will restore and repair 20 government schools in Odisha that were affected by cyclone Fani. This initiative is aimed to help restore normalcy for distressed school students in the cyclone-hit districts of Khurda, Puri and Cuttack.

The restoration plan will cover repairs and refurbishment for school premises and restoring sanitation facilities. The 20 schools will be finalised in consultation with the state government and the Bank’s local NGO partners will provide on-ground help with execution of the work.

As a humanitarian gesture, the bank is also donating Rs 10 crore to the Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

