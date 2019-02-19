HDFC Bank opens 5000th branch in India

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 18:
Private sector lender HDFC Bank opened its 5000th branch in Mumbai on Monday. THE branch was launched on the same day that it commenced operations in 1995, marking the start of its 25th year,” HDFC Bank said in a statement. The first branch was launched in Mumbai at Sandoz House, Worli.
Aditi Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank, after inaugurating the branch, said they continue their effort to not just take banking to every part of the country, but also make a difference to society.
"We have seen India change in the last quarter century to emerge as the world’s fastest-growing economy. We have of course benefited from this growth. But what gives us greater satisfaction is that every branch opened acts as a catalyst for social change. We have already made a difference in the lives of 3.5 crore Indians through our social initiatives under the Parivartan umbrella,” said Puri.
Thanking all the stakeholders, Puri said, “We promise to all of you that we will continue to adhere to the same high standards of fairness, transparency, prudence and corporate governance that you have known us for." "It is a nostalgic and emotional moment for me and my 95,000 colleagues at the Bank."
The Bank came into being in In 1994 as India opened its economy through liberalisation.