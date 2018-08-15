HDFC Bank launches 74th branch in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
HDFC Bank Ltd., Tuesday inaugurated 74th branch in the state of Jammu & Kashmir. The new branch was opened in Banihal town in the Ramban district. With this launch, the Bank now has presence in all the 22 districts of the state.
The branch was inaugurated by Showkat Ajaiz Bhat, District Development Commissioner, Ramban along with Zubair Iqbal, SVP, Branch Banking, Jammu & Kashmir, HDFC Bank in presence of senior officials of the Bank. The new branch is located at Main Chowk, Himalaya Complex, Banihal.
HDFC Bank has rapidly expanded its branch network in J&K in the past five years as well as given a concerted push to its Digital Banking strategy in the state as part of its efforts to deliver its services using multiple technology platforms. At present, HDFC Bank has 74 branches and 211 ATMs in the state. This journey in the state began with the very first branch that was set up in the year 2003.
The ‘Go Digital’ campaign began on the banks of the river Ganga in Varanasi in 2014, with the launch of its ‘Bank Aap Ki Muththi Mein’ to offer banking services in the mobile phone. Further, the bank has also launched innovative digital initiatives including Watchbanking and PayZapp.