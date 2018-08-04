HDFC Bank invites applications for scholarships to students in J&K

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
HDFC Bank Ltd., has announced the commencement of Educational Crisis Scholarship Support (ECSS) programme.
As a part of the ECSS programme, the Bank is inviting applications from students in the state for availing scholarship to complete their studies.
Under the ECSS program, the Bank lends a hand to students across the country who might have to discontinue their education due to financial difficulties arising out of unforeseen situations like death in the family, terminal illness, loss of income, and natural disasters.
The ECSS program is now in its 8th year and is open to all students from recognized private and government-aided schools, studying from class VI to class XII and up to post graduation or diploma / vocational training, whether full-time or part-time at colleges recognized by UGC/AICTE are eligible to apply for scholarship.
Students can click here to apply: www.hdfcbank.com/scholarship.Application window closes on 15th August.
The selection criteria is primarily a crisis which could lead to discontinuation of education. In last two years, over 3,600 students have applied for scholarships from the state, out of which more than 400 students have been awarded scholarships under the ECSS initiative.
“As a socially responsible corporate citizen we want to ensure that bright students who are the future of our country are not deprived of an education. The ECSS programme is in line with one of our core values – Sustainability – where the objective is to help create long-term sustainable benefit and bring about a positive change for the local populace in the state of J&K. We continue to work very closely with the people of J&K, to help them in their difficult times,” said Mr Zubair Iqbal, Senior Vice President and Circle Head – J&K, HDFC Bank.
In the state of J&K, HDFC Bank has 74 branches. Nationally, HDFC Bank now has 53 per cent of all branches in its network located in semi-urban and rural areas.