HDFC Bank inaugurates branch at Ganderbal, J&K

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
HDFC Bank Tuesday announced the launch of its branch at Ganderbal District of the state. The relocated branch will offer the full range of world-class banking and Digital solutions to meet the needs of the local population. The branch was inaugurated by Prof Mehrajud Din Mir, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir in the presence of Zubair Iqbal, Senior Vice President, HDFC Bank, Prof Mohammad Afzal, Registrar, CUK, DrJavaid Ahmad Wani, Deputy Registrar CUK , Mriftikhar Ahmad, Showkat Nahvi, Owais Rehman, Wajeeda Tabassum Cluster Heads, HDFC Bank, other Senior Officers of the Bank and prominent local dignitaries.
Prof Mehrajud Din Mir, VC, CUK while speaking on the occasion appreciated the growth, Services and Products, employment generation and expansion plans of the bank and bringing world class services to the door steps of the people of Kashmir. Vice Chancellor desired that bank should launch special schemes and products for the benefit of Student community.
Speaking on the occasion, Zubair Iqbal, Senior Vice President, HDFC Bank while thanking Customers and Staff of the bank for making it significant player in banking industry of the state said: “The Bank’s growing network is a reflection of our commitment to take world class banking to a significantly larger number of families and businesses in Jammu & Kashmir. Our objective is to empower more people in the state by offering them our full range of banking and digital services, thus making a difference to their lives. We have also as a responsible Corporate Citizen contributed significantly in various CSR Initiatives in the state”