HDFC Bank e-launches 15 ATMs, Educational Crisis Scholarship Scheme open till 15th July

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

HDFC Bank, having distinction of appearing for the 5th consecutive year in Top 100 Global brands, announced launch of 15 ATMs Wednesday and taking the ATM network to 220 in the state. The launch of these ATMs commemorate with 15 Year celebrations of the Bank in the state.

The Public Relations office of the Bank said that Zubair Iqbal, Senior Vice President, HDFC Bank e- launched the ATMs from Circle Office, J&K at an impressive function attended by prominent citizens, customers and senior officers of the bank.

Bank has focused on reaching out to the large unbanked segments and help contribute towards economic development, poverty elevation and employment generation for the people. Today, the bank has achieved a consistent growth rate and the largest private bank network of 80 branches and 220 ATMs in the state.

Under #Parivartan, the bank The bank also announced the launch of educational scholarships in the state for children whose families are facing a sudden loss of income due to crisis. The students can apply online for this initiative till15th July, 2019. Aspirants can visit www.hdfcbank.com/scholarship to know more.

To commemorate its journey in the state, the Bank also launched a special savings account with average monthly balance (AMB) of just Rs 1000. It also offers Personal Accidental Death Cover of Rs. 5 lakh on its Debit Card. Key benefits include 5% savings at select merchants, a set number of free ATM transactions, and free InstaAlerts among others.

Speaking on this occasion, Zubair Iqbal, Senior Vice President, Jammu and Kashmir, HDFC Bank said “Over the past 15 years it has been an honour serving our customers in Jammu and Kashmir. It is our endeavour to make a difference in their lives through our banking services as well as in society as a whole through our social initiatives. We are humbled by the trust and support of more than 3.00 lac customers. We remain committed to keep serving our customers with the best-in-the-class services and the latest technology in the future. Launch of 15 ATMs today is a significant step in this direction and reinforces our intent of providing customers with world class banking services.”