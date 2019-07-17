HDFC Bank, CSC launch MoneyBack Credit Card

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

HDFC Bank and Government of India’s Common Service Centre (CSC) SPV, Tuesday launched a co-branded Small Business MoneyBack Credit Card, a company statement said.

It said this credit card is specially designed for the CSC’s Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), and VLE-sourced customers.

“It will empower users by giving them easy access to credit for their day-to-day business expenses.”

The card was launched byManaging Director HDFC Bank Aditya Puri and CEO CSC Dinesh Kumar Tyagi at a day-long workshop for VLEs conducted by the CSC SPV to celebrate CSC Diwas at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi. Personalized cards were handed out to a few women VLEs.

HDFC Bank also participated in the workshop and Puri addressed close to 2,000 women VLEs.

Smita Bhagat, Head –Government & Institutional Business and e-Commerce, HDFC Bank was also present.

Speaking at the event, she said, “It is our endeavor to help and provide services across all geographies with focus on making rural India become prosperous. This is part of the larger objective of offering the same range of customized products and services in rural India as in urban India.”

In July 2018, HDFC Bank and CSC signed an MoU whereby (VLEs) that are enrolled with CSCs offer banking products and services in remote locations. The arrangement envisages making banking services available to lakhs of people in rural India who do not have access to formal banking.

CSC SPV is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) under the aegis of the government’s Digital India programme. They are envisaged as assisted front-end ICT– enabled centres for delivery of various Government to Citizen (G2C) and other Business to Citizen (B2C) services. These are managed and operated by local skilled entrepreneurs i.e VLEs.