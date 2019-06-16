HDFC Bank completes 15 yrs in JK

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

HDFC Bank, one of the leading banks in the country, announced the completion of its #milestone 15-year #journey in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Starting its journey at Bahu Plaza branch of Jammu in 2003, HDFC Bank has helped to provide banking services to more three lakh customers in the state. The Bank has focused on reaching out to the large #unbanked segments and help contribute towards economic #development, #poverty elevation and employment generation for the people. Today, the bank has achieved a consistent #growth rate and the largest private bank network in the state in a span of 15 years

To commemorate its journey in the state, the Bank launched a special savings account for a limited period only. Known as 1,000 AMB Savings Account, it will allow customers to maintain a minimum balance ie the average monthly balance (AMB) of just Rs 1000. It also offers Personal Accidental Death Cover of Rs. 5 lakh on its Debit Card. Key benefits include 5% savings at select merchants, a set number of free ATM transactions, and free InstaAlerts among others.

The bank’s efforts to #MakeADifference in the lives of customers in J&K is not just reflected in business, but also in its attempt to invoke a change in the #communities in which it operates. The bank is bringing about this change through #Parivartan, the umbrella name for all its social initiatives. The underlying #philosophy behind #Parivartan is the belief that for any business to grow, it has to partner and be an enabler of growth of the society.

Under #Parivartan, the bank undertook restoration of 19 impacted schools in the aftermath of the 2014 floods, benefitting more than 9000 students. The bank has also instituted educational scholarships in the state for children whose families are facing a sudden loss of income due to crisis. So far over 3600 students have applied for the scholarships in the state.

Speaking on this occasion, Zubair Iqbal, Circle Head, Jammu and Kashmir, HDFC Bank said “Over the past 15 years it has been an honour serving our customers in Jammu and Kashmir. It is our #endeavour to make a difference in their lives through our banking services as well as in society as a whole through our social initiatives. Our activities have impacted more than three lakh people in the state so far and we are humbled by the trust and support they repose in us. We remain committed to keep serving our customers with the best-in-the-class services and the latest technology in the future.”