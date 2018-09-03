HDFC Bank begins national employee sports competition

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
HDFC Bank Ltd., Sunday flagged off the 7th edition of its annual sports competition for employees from Srinagar.
Known as Josh Unlimited, this event is one of many initiatives the bank undertakes to promote fitness and overall well-being among its employees through sport. After Srinagar, the competition will be organised in 29 cities and towns across India in the coming months.
Josh Unlimited is one of the largest internal sports events for employees in the country. It is a platform for the Bank employees to compete in 10 sporting disciplines multiple sports such as cricket, football, badminton, athletics, carom, chess, volleyball, lagori, kho-kho, and table tennis, among others.
The event in Srinagar was held at Tyndale Biscoe School, Srinagar.
Over 400 employees and their families participated, from Srinagar as well as neighbouring towns such as Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Sopore.
DC Srinagar Dr. Syed Abid Rashid who was the chief guest on the occasion Inaugurated the Josh Unlimited 2018.
Principal and Director Tyndale Biscoe School Parvez Samuel Koul, Circle Head – Jammu & Kashmir Zubair Iqbal, Head - Employee Engagement HDFC Bank Naina Panse were guest of honors.
Speaking about the event NainaPanse, said they encourage all their employees to make sport and physical activity a part of their lives.
“As a socially responsible corporate citizen, we also provide platforms such as Josh Unlimited to enable this in an enjoyable format. We have had tremendous participation over the years and continue to increase the number of locations every year. Through this event, employees working at different branches and locations in Srinagar come together for a day of friendly competition.”
Zubair Iqbal said their employees are their greatest assets and strength.
“Sport plays a big role in their overall health and well-being, which are of utmost importance to us. I am happy that we have this excellent platform at HDFC Bank, which gives us the opportunity to build team spirit and camaraderie through physical activity in a more informal setting.”
Last year, more than 17,000 employees of HDFC Bank participated in the competition held at 29 locations over a period of five months.