HCC workers stage protest in Bandipora, demand pending salary

M T RasoolBandipora
Scores of workers of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) Saturday morning staged a protest here in Mantrigam area of Bandipora, demanding the pending salary.
Protesting workers lay blame on the HCC of denying their eight months salary without any reason.
"We have been asked to leave the company but our salary is pending from last eight months," said a protesting worker.
He said we were visiting HCC office with our representations but of no avail.
Meanwhile, an official in HCC office told Rising Kashmir that they are in process of releasing the pending salary of the workers.
“We are in process of salary release, we appeal workers to be patient, within coming days salary will be released,” Officer said.