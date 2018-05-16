HCBA slams detention of lawyer, demands immediate release

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, May 15:
J&K High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Monday condemned the detention of Advocate Shabir Ahmad Bukhari w and demanded his immediate release.
Bar termed Bukhari’s act as an assault on Judiciary and lawyers dignity.
A Bar Association meeting was held at High Court complex wherein the lawyers expressed deep concern over the detention of the advocate and demanded his immediate release.
General Secretary HCBA, G. N Shaheen while talking to Rising Kashmir said, “Bukhari is reported to have been called on the telephone by IGP Kashmir, to present himself before him by 2:00 p.m. Saturday. The Advocate presented himself to the authorities and since then he has been found missing from the custody.”
Shaheen said that since the whereabouts of advocate were not known that has forced the lawyers to go for a strike as they demand his immediate release.
He said that Bukhari is a human rights defender and his arrest seems an interruption in due discharge of the professional duties, besides the assault on freedom of judiciary.
“All we want is an immediate release of the advocate and if authorities won’t pay heed to our demands we will be forced to take tough steps at the risk and cost of the authorities,” Shaheen said.
Meanwhile, the members of Bar Association have decided to refrain from appearing before the Courts including the High Court in protest against the detention of the advocate.
The Bar Association also condemned the aggression on the students of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) stating that the peaceful atmosphere inside the campus has been ruined.
“In last, one-month security forces entered the campus four times and have showered teargas shells and fired bullets in the campus resulting injuries of a number of students,” Shaheen said.
He further added that the repeated assaults by the forces inside IUST campus are an aggression on academic institutions to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the campus and subvert the intellectual and academic pursuits carried out by the students.
“Such aggression should be stopped within the campus and the campus should be allowed to carry out its normal activities without any interruption by the security forces,” he added.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com