HC vacates stay on SI appointments

April 13, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has vacated stay on appointment orders for 482 posts of sub-inspectors and 176 posts in armed police cadre advertised in 2016 with a direction to Government to reserve equal number of posts for aggrieved petitioners alleging discrepancies in the selection process.

The Court of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey directed the State Government that the appointment orders of the said posts shall remain subject to outcome of the writ petition.

The court made it clear that the order dated 11 January, 2019 where court had directed for holding up appointment orders till the response supported by the affidavits is filed by respondents.

The court had sought response from the authorities, supported with affidavits from Commissioner Home and members of selection committee.

On this aspect, Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) B A Dar submitted before court that response on affidavit as directed by court stands already filed by the official respondents on 2 April, 2019.

The Court while taking the submissions of AAG, BA Dar on record said, “In view of stand taken by State Counsel coupled with plain reading of the order dated 11 January, 2019 passed by this court, there shall be no impediment for the official respondents to proceed ahead with the selection/appointments.”

The court also said, “with a view to clarify the position, the order dated 11 January, 2019 passed by this court, is modified by providing that subject to the objections from petitioner’s side and till next date of hearing it is directed that that the selection/appointment in question shall remain subject to the outcome of the writ petition and that equal number of posts shall be reserved for the petitioners in both the writ petitions, being SWP no. 3019/2018 and 185/2019.”

Earlier, Court had put on hold the appointment orders of 482 Sub Inspectors, after some aggrieved candidates complained about irregularities and discrepancies in the selection process and sought probe into it.

The State counsel, Senior Additional Advocate General, BA Dar today submitted that the official respondents are proceeding ahead in the selection process on the ground that there is no restraint for them in doing so as is evidenced by the Court order dated 11 January 2019.

In previous hearing, Court had directed that appointment orders to the selected SI's shall not be issued till response supported by the affidavits of government and members of selection committee is brought on record.

“All record pertaining to selection shall be indexed and preserved and kept ready for perusal of the court along with record pertaining to action initiated, if any, on receipt of complaints received from aggrieved candidates for probe into irregularities and discrepancies,” Court had said. The petition filed by 30 applicants allege foul play and have raised questions on fairness of the selection process.

The petition states that the failure on part of official respondents to constitute a Board in terms of SRO 202 of which reference is found in the Advertisement Notice, for making selection, vitiates the whole process and the participation of the petitioners in the selection process would not make any difference.

It states that the official respondents have facilitated mass copying in Centre No. 1171111 where 620 candidates have appeared out of whom 449 were shortlisted for interview wherein 185 candidates have been selected and 39 have been wait-listed

Petition also points out that one of the selectees hailing from Kashmir was permitted to appear in the examination at Jammu though in terms of the Advertisement Notification, he had to appear in the examination at Srinagar. “It clearly reflects the “malafide” intentions of the official respondents.”

The petitioners have prayed that the respondents be directed to produce the entire selection record including the examination papers before Court. The petitioners also sought that the selection list be quashed as far as it relates to the private respondents.

They have further prayed that the selection of candidates who have appeared in Centre No. 1171111 at United Public Higher Secondary, Channi Himat, Jammu be quashed and appropriate action be taken against selection committee members and erring officers, who allowed the candidates to commit fraud and didn't preserve CCTV footage of the said centre

Happy to see Mirwaiz back in Srinagar: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Separatist-turned-politician and Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone on Friday said that he hoped New Delhi understands the reverence the Hurriyat (M) chairman commands.

“Happy to c @MirwaizKashmir back in Srinagar. A gruelling ordeal for someone as gentle as the Mirwaiz Umar Sahib. Irrespective of political differences he is a religious head and a uniting force for Muslims in Kashmir. I hope Delhi understands the reverence that he commands. (sic),” Lone said on Twitter.

Before taking plunge into electoral politics, Lone’s Peoples Conference was a constituent of Hurriyat (M).

On Thursday, Hurriyat (M) chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric Miwaiz Umar Farooq returned to Srinagar after spending three days at the NIA headquarters in New Delhi.Mirwaiz was summoned to New Delhi in a case related to alleged funding of militants and separatist groups.

