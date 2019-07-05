HC turns down regularization of 106 casual laborers

July 05, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

High Court (HC) on Thursday rejected the petition of 106 casual laborers of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, Budgam, for regularization of their services.

The HC dismissed the petition and observed that no concrete evidence has been produced before the court.

The petitioners were engaged as casual laborers with the PHE Budgam on different dates in the years 2005, 2006 and 2007. They continued till date and had sought that respondents be directed to regularize their services in view of the law laid down by the Court by treating them to have been engaged as daily rated workers.

The petitioners have also sought that respondents be directed to release their salary from 2011 till date and in the future salary without any hindrance.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar after perusing the documents placed by the petitioner held that the said petitioners have failed to even remotely establish that they have worked any time during or after the year 2011.

“This is rather categorically belied by them by producing and relying on the documents which were manipulated, fabricated and forged,” Court said.

The HC said that none of the muster rolls pertains to any month of the year 2011 or a month of any of the years thereafter. Similarly, none of the formats referred to have disclosed payments having been paid for any of the months of the year 2010 or thereafter, the bench said.

The Court after having minutely gone through the records and considering the matter in its totality noted that it was convinced that the petitioners have come to the Court with a false and frivolous case, entailing distasteful consequences.

The HC said that the single bench while holding that the petitioners have miserably failed in establishing their claims dismissed the writ petition without imposition of any costs.

“Despite the case meriting imposition of costs, the learned Singe Judge has observed that since the petitioners are from the lower strata of society, they deserve a lenient view to be excused,” Court said.

The division bench while dismissing the petition said that nothing has been pointed out to the Court which would enable the division bench to take a view different from that taken by the single Judge.

“We find no merit in this appeal, which is hereby dismissed” Court said.

In the previous judgment passed by single bench on 7 June 2019, Court had concluded that the writ petitioners have come before this Court with a false case and accepted the plea of the respondents that the appellants have manipulated, fabricated and forged documents which were the basis of their claims.