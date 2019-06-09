HC to remain closed for summer vacation from June 10

June 09, 2019 |

The Jammu and Kashmir High court issues a notification order stating that J&K State High Court will remain closed for summer vacations from June 10 to June 28, 2019 (Both days inclusive).

Meanwhile, the summer vacations for Trial Court Jammu Division will come in effect from June 10, 2019, to June 24, 2019 (Both days inclusive), according to an order issued by Registrar General Sanjay Dhar.

The order reads, “It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Subordinate Courts of Jammu Province excluding the courts located at Bhadarwah, Kishtwar, Doda, Batote, Gool, Bani, Banihal and Ukhral, shall observe 15 days summer vacations with effect from June 10, 2019 to June 24, 2019 (Both days inclusive).

Registrar General Sanjay Dhar also asked the Principal District and Sessions Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates of all the Districts to make suitable arrangements for disposal of urgent criminal business arising during the period of such vacations in the areas within their respective jurisdiction.

