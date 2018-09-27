HC to organize 3-day mediation training workshop

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 26:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court under the direction of Chief Justice Gitta Mittal, is organizing a three-day state-level intensive mediation training workshop from October 5- 7, 2018 here.
The official spokesperson said that renowned resource persons of national and international repute will be trainers and speakers in the technical sessions of the workshop being held in collaboration with Mediation and Conciliation Committee and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
Selected participants comprising Judicial Officers and lawyers will be trained in the workshop encompassing 14 intensive working sessions on all aspects of mediation including overview of dispute resolution process, bargaining, floor demonstration of the mediation process, communication in mediation, revisiting impasse, settlement writing, ethics and confidentiality, revisiting communication, revisiting mediation and assisted negotiations, nuances of commercial matters, art of settlement writing, mediators approach in matrimonial matters and other issues relating to mediation.
The official spokesperson said that the idea behind the workshop is to institutionalize the system of mediation in the State of Jammu and Kashmir to improve the access to justice for all and also to make meditation as a key solution for providing better dispute resolution process to the litigants resulting in the better outcome.