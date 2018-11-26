HC to hold e-proceedings soon

Courts to be connected with jails under e-governance
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court is soon going to introduce video-conferencing under e-governance program to connect courts with jails for criminal proceedings especially judicial remands.
With an aim to sensitize different stakeholders on the subject, State Judicial Academy organised a day-long training program at District Court Complex Srinagar in which Judicial Officers of District Srinagar, Jail Authorities of Central Jail Srinagar, District Jails of Baramulla, Kapwara and Anantnag, Chief Prosecuting Officer Srinagar and the members of Juvenile Justice Board Srinagar participated.
District & Sessions Judge, Parvaiz Hussain Kachroo, CPC, e-Courts Project Malik Shabir Ahmad and Munsiff Umesh Sharma associated to e-courts project were the resource persons on the occasion.
During the training program the participants were made aware about the amendments made in the Code of Criminal Procedure for enabling use of Video Conference between the Court & Jails in Criminal Proceedings.
The participants were also informed about the hardware requirements and the procedural safeguards to be observed while holding such Video Conferences.
A practical Session was also conducted wherein Video Conference link was established first between the Conference Hall & Central Jail Srinagar and then between the Conference Hall & Kotbalwal Jail Jammu. A dummy session of Judicial Remand was also conducted during the practical session.
The participants actively participated in different sessions and interacted with the resource persons on different issues relating to the subject.
Earlier Principal District & Session Judge Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik made the introductory comments and stressed upon the Judicial Officers to make maximum use of ICT in the Justice Delivery System.