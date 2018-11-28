HC takes suo-moto cognizance ‘gangrape’, abandonment of mentally challenged woman

‘Register writ petition as PIL for women in distress’
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
High Court on Tuesday took a sou-moto cognizance of the alleged gang rape and abandonment of mentally challenged woman and directed the Registry to register the writ petition as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the issue involving women in distress.
The court observed that there is urgent need of shelter homes for women in distress and issued notice to Secretary Social Welfare Department to look into this matter.
The court also sought response from SSP Srinagar, SSP Ganderbal, SHO Nowhatta, SHO Budgam, SHO Kulan Ganderbal and Medical Superintendent of Lal Ded Maternity Hospital within two days.
The court directed SHO Budgam to disclose the particulars of the parents of the victim.
HC passed the order in view of the media reports claiming that a mentally challenged woman hailing from Budgam was gang raped some nine months ago by some men at Malkha area of Nowhatta in Downtown Srinagar.
The news report states that on November 20, the mentally unsound women gave birth to a child in open area in Kullen Ganderbal. However the infant didn't survive and later on with the help of some locals she was rushed to Lal Ded hospital where she is being treated.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar pressed that the state authorities urgently address the issues regarding the women who are victims of sexual offence.
The court said if the victim is mentally challenged, the authorities are answerable to the laws provided on ground which are meant to be implemented.
The court recorded that the incident took place around Nowhatta area and yet the victim has not been examined or treated.
“The victim has given birth to a child in Ganderbal District and we want to know why she was not provided any medical treatment there,” the court said.
The Division bench said there is dire need of shelter homes for abandoned and victims of abuse. The respondents were directed by the court to address these issues forthwith and place their reports before the court at the earliest.