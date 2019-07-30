HC takes strict note of non-compliance of directions

July 30, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

‘H&UDD failed to inform as how it considered SMC’s request for financial support’

High Court on Monday while taking stern note of non-compliance of directions passed by it, remarked that Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has failed to inform the court as to in what manner it has considered the request made by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) regarding requisite financial support.

“We are not informed by the H&UD Department as to in what manner it has considered the request made by the SMC by its letter dated 10th of May 2018 for requisite financial support,” the court said.

Earlier, the respondent Corporation (SMC) had addressed a communication on May 10, 2018 to the H&UD Department requesting the administrative department financial support for sterilization of dogs and rabies immunization.

The counsel representing SMC, Moomin Khan, submitted before the court that no financial support has been extended to the Corporation till date.

The division bench of Chief Justice, Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar today directed H&UD Department that the decision taken by the respondents on this account shall be placed before the court within one week from today.

In previous hearing, Court had granted three weeks to H&UD Department to consider the request made by the SMC and take a decision in this regard.

On request of counsel for the respondents, the court listed the matter for 19th August.

