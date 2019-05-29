HC takes SKIMS to task

May 29, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Asks it to explain how medical report leaked

The High Court Tuesday directed Director SKIMS to explain how the medical report of alleged Sumbal rape victim was leaked out on social media sites.

The SKIMS Medical College in its medical report has ruled out the rape of a girl child while stating that there were no marks of injury on any part of the body including the private parts of body.

“There was no active bleeding from the private part of the child and the mere presence of faint blood stains and maculopapular rash on buttocks is not sufficient evidence to confirm that the child has been sexually assaulted,” the report reveals.

The court while taking up the matter today was informed by the petitioner’s counsel, Shafqat Nazir that the SKIMS medical report of the victim child has been leaked out on social media websites which should not have happened as the name and the privacy of the child had been violated.

He submitted that these social media users had themselves concluded that “rape has not taken place” and referred to the previous orders of the court wherein it was directed to social media websites to restrain from uploading any such material which may reveal the identity of the girl.

On this aspect, the counsel appearing for Facebook, Syed Faisal Qadri informed the court that they were unable to remove Unique Resource Locators (URLs) as the addresses were untraceable.

“Unless the URLs are not mentioned in the court order, we are unable to remove these posts from Facebook,” he submitted.

He requested the court to mention the URLs and addresses in the court order so that the posts could be taken down.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar after hearing the counsels directed the SKIMS to explain the exposure of medical report on social media websites by next date of hearing.

The court further directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure the removal of all the posters of the victim child pasted on the vehicles or at some other places.

The court also directed the Information department to give wide publicity to POSCO Act, Section 44.

Meanwhile, Additional Advocate General, B A Dar informed the court that the charge-sheet had been filed against the accused in competent court of law and the victim child had been granted compensation by the State Legal Service Authority.

Regarding the revealing of the identity of the child through newspapers, the counsels representing the news organisations submitted explanation while some counsels sought more time to file the same.

Earlier, a report was submitted by amicus curie, Farah Bashir, which gave details of the photos, screenshots taken from the electronic media displaying pictures of the victim (some even fake) on the YouTube and circulated on Twitter and Facebook.

The report had pointed out details of the print and electronic media wherein the incident of alleged sexual violence of the three-year-old minor girl child had been reported while violating the Section 23 of POCSO Act.

It reveals that some newspapers carried the picture of the victim while one newspaper carried the name of the victim in the news item itself.

In this connection, the court had directed registry to issue notice to these newspapers to show cause as to why action be not taken against them for the violations of Section 23 of POCSO Act committed by them.

The alleged rape which took place on May 8, 2019 at Sumbal, Bandipora had sent shockwaves across Kashmir.

The incident had triggered protests in Kashmir with protestors demanding harshest punishment to the accused.

During the protests, a youth from Pattan area of Baramulla was also killed when clashes erupt between locals and the government forces earlier this month.

The alleged rape accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) section 3 and 5 and 376 a, b and 342 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

In pursuance to the court directions, IGP Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani two weeks back submitted a report received from SSP Bandipora which states that on May 8, Police Station Sumbal through one Kifayat Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar of Mallkpora received a written complaint to the effect that at 7:20 pm complainant provided a chewing gum to his niece (victim) at the nearby shop and sent her home.

It is submitted in the report that after completing the Magrib prayers, the complainant heard hue and cry outside the Masjid.

As per the report, the complainant rushed to the spot, where he saw his sister-in-law lying and learnt that one Tahir Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rehman Mir of Malkpora Trigam had kidnapped his minor niece and took her inside Government Middle School, where rape was committed upon her.

The accused was caught-red handed by the father of the victim girl and the brother of the complainant.

The report says that on receiving of the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused with FIR number 81/2019 under section 342, 363, 376 of the RPC registered in Police Station Sumbal and investigation was taken up.

It states that the victim child (accompanied by her parents) present in the police station was taken to CHC Sumbal for medical examination where from the victim was referred to JVC, SKIMS hospital for further specialized treatment.

“The victim was examined and treated in the hospital,” the report said.

The accused was arrested after the Investigating Officer visited the place of occurrence and prepared the site plan at the scene of crime, the report says.

“The material evidence vis underwear garments of the accused and the trouser of the victim child were seized and a seizure memo was prepared. The accused is presently on Police remand,” the report states.

On May 11, 2019, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SDPO Sumbal was constituted for further speedy and meticulous investigation of the case, the status report says.

It says the investigation is being supervised on a daily basis by senior formations including SSP Bandipora.

The report of the IGP also states that after constitution of the SIT, statements of material witnesses acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case had been recorded under the provisions of Section 164A Cr PC before the Judicial Magistrate Sumbal.

“The penal provisions of the Section 5(m) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act 2018 have been added against the accused in the instant case,” it states.

The report says that as on date, seven witnesses had been examined by a Judicial Magistrate in addition to recording of statements of three witnesses under section 161 CrPC.

It says that in order to ascertain the age of the accused, communication was made with ZEO concerned and scrutiny of records of the Zonal Education Office Sumbal reveals that the accused neither has been admitted nor studied in any school of the zone.

With regard to circulation of some certificate regarding the age of the accused in social media, a separate FIR No 83/2019 under sections 505, 153 RPC had been registered in PS Sumbal and is presently under investigation.

It is submitted in the report that the victim and her parents had not shown any threat perception and were peacefully residing in their respective homes.

“However, a strict vigil is being kept on the activities around the vicinity,” the report says.