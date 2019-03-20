HC takes serious note of traffic congestion, road encroachments in Srinagar

March 20, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Div Com asked to meet all stakeholders; police to help SMC in removing vendors

High Court on Tuesday directed the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to schedule a meeting with all stakeholders to reduce the traffic congestion in Srinagar city.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal directed that to explore the possibilities of traffic decongestion steps be taken and examined in view of the court directions.

The bench remarked that intra-departmental cooperation is essential to reduce the traffic congestion.

The direction came after amicus curiae Ateeb Kanth informed the Court that vide an order dated June 8, 2017, a committee was constituted to check and manage traffic issues but the said committee which has met only twice since it was formed, leaving the traffic mismanagement issues as such.

Advocate Kanth also submitted that in the year 2005, State authorities have identified eight places for auto and taxi stands but till date only one stand is operational. “The other stands which are operating in various areas of the city are running illegally,” he said.

He also submitted that roadside parking and roadside vendors are operating illegally causing huge inconvenience in smooth movement of traffic.

On the other hand, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) counsel, Moomin Khan informed the Court that SMC has tried several times to remove the roadside vendors from certain areas but on the very next day the vendors come back and SMC is helpless in removing the encroachments altogether.

He submitted that SMC's 14-member squad, which keeps check on encroachments, is not enough to deal with all areas of the city and without the support of police and district administration they are unable to remove the roadside encroachments.

Hearing the counsels, the bench directed the police administration to ensure that the roadside encroachments are stopped as soon as possible and ensure to provide full support to SMC in carrying out the drive.

Meanwhile, a status report was filed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, SMC, Inspector General of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar stating the steps taken for decongestion of the traffic in around the Srinagar city.