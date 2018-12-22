HC stays selection process of KAS-2016

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Dec 21:
High Court Friday stayed the selection process of 2016-batch KAS aspirants and issued notice to the government regarding the alleged irregularities in J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Combined Competitive (Mains) examination.
The division bench comprising Chief Justice Gitta Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar stayed the selection process of aspirants till next date of hearing.
The court took suo-motto cognizance of the issue after number of aggrieved candidates raised questions over KAS examination notification of 2016.
The candidates submitted a representation on December 17 with signatures of 83 applicants before the court complaining about irregularities in the JKPSC Combined Competitive (Mains) examination held from July 2 to August 8, 2018.
The aggrieved candidates complained about digital marking in the examination, data corruption and human error.
They submitted before the court that Public Service Commission has resorted to arbitrary scaling and moderation, which was not mentioned in the notification when the posts were advertised.
The bench after hearing the candidates and taking their representation on record directed the government to file detailed counter affidavit meeting the objections pointed out by the aggrieved candidates and file their response by next date of hearing.
The court issued notice to Advocate Azhar ul Amin appearing on behalf of J&K Public Service Commission besides Advocate M M Dar representing the dropped candidates.
The court also appointed senior Advocate Z A Shah as Amicus Curie to assist the court and he would be assisted by Advocate Mokshah Kazmi.
The Amicus Curie was directed by the court to examine the matter and place appropriate written submissions before the next date of hearing on January 28, 2019.
Earlier, on December 15, former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) Markandey Katju through a Facebook post had requested Chief Justice Gita Mittal to take suo-motto cognizance of the issue and appoint a committee of reputed persons to thoroughly investigate the allegations levelled by candidates about JKPSC Competitive (Mains) examination held in 2016.