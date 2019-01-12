HC stays JKSRLM’s selection process

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The High Court on Thursday stayed the selection process of Block Programme Managers and District Programme Managers respectively earlier, advertised by Mission Director Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission (JKSRLM).
The Court issued notice to the State government through Commissioner Secretary and Mission Director JKSRLM in connection with the fresh writ petition seeking quashing of impugned selection criteria for District Programme Manager.
The Court of Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed the respondents to consider the representation filed by the petitioners. “Till the same is done, selection process shall remain on hold,” the court remarked.
Justice Dar also directed the respondents to respond to the petition within four weeks of time and listed the matter on March 05, 2019.
The petition filed by Raja Suhail along with nine other petitioners under Article 226 of the Constitution of India read with Section 103 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, seek the quashment of impugned selection criteria for District Programme Manager (DPMs) vide advertisement notification No. MDJKSRLM/06/2014-Part III dated: 22.06.2018 given under communication No. MD/JKSRLM/06/2011-Part-IV dated 04.12.2018.
The petitioners prayed that the respondents be directed to frame the policy/guidelines for the smooth functioning of the mission besides to give petitioners equal share on the basis of seniority. In addition, the petitioners also prayed that the respondents be directed to frame Governments Human Resource Policy/Guidelines under JKSRLM.
The petition states that the petitioners have been appointed as Block Programme Managers under National Rural Livelihood Mission since 2014 and are posted at different places of Kashmir valley after going through three months of training programmes.
It further states that in the year 2017, state government invited applications for the posts of Block Programme Managers (BPM) with 31 posts and District Programme Manager (DPM) with 14 posts vide advertisement Notice No. MD/JKSRLM/6/14-Part I dated: 28.04.2017.
Being aggrieved of the advertisement, the petitioners approached Mission Director JKSRLM and were assured that they will be given their Quota/Internal Reservation and due consideration shall be given to the petitioners, the petition states. The petitioners through their counsel Advocate Arif Javid Khan submitted before the Court that the petitioners after submitting their application form for the post of DPM were also apprised that the criteria for the selection shall be interview for internal candidates for the post of DPMs.
However, on December 2018, the respondents issued the impugned selection criteria by virtue of which the criteria for selection of various posts including DPMs were "altered" to written examination for both eligible and in-service candidates.
As per the Model Human Resource Manual of National Rural Livelihood Mission issued by Ministry of Rural Development Government of India, selection criteria given under the same is that the candidate must be selected on the basis of merit and relevant experience.
"As such the petitioners are entitled for DPM, who are working as Block Programme Managers have most relevant experience in the field and have experience of 3 to 5 years and aggregate experience of 10 years," the petitioner counsel said.
He further submitted that as per the Human Resources Policy Manual/Guidelines, there is a set procedure for promotion policy wherein it has been highlighted that "merit and seniority will be criteria for promotion."
The petitioner counsel further submits that except J&K rest of the states of Union of India have adopted Human Resources Policy Manual - which includes guidelines for promotion as well. "However, there are no guidelines notified by the Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission.”
Joining hands of secular forces overwhelming: Soz
Srinagar: Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof Saifuddin Soz, on Friday said it was heartening to see ‘secular forces’ joining hands for saving country from going into communal forces.
“It is overwhelming that the largest state in India, Uttar Pradesh—which alone sends 85 MPs to Lok Sabha, finally decides to come together for elections in 2019,” Soz in a statement issued here said. “The combination is already in shape as the Dalits, Yadavs, Jaths and Minorities have got into the secular fold.”
He said that the Congress party was in the forefront as the party president; Rahul Gandhi has signaled affiliation with this combination.
“Political observers feel quite convinced that the UP’s latest situation will constitute a powerful message for whole of India as they stress the fact that the results of all the By-elections,” he said.