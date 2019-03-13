HC stays appointment order of AP Radiotherapy GMC Anantnag

March 13, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

In a brazen violation of the Court order, Commissioner Secretary of Government, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department issued the government order appointing Shahid Bashir Wani against the post of Assistant Professor in the discipline of Radiotherapy in Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag.

Taking serious note, the High Court has directed Commissioner Secretary of Government, H&ME Department to appear in person and explain as to how he could have passed the order of an appointment in favour of another candidate when same has been directed by the Court not to be filled up.

The Commissioner Secretary to government H&ME had appointed Shahid Bashir Wani as Assistant Professor in the discipline of Radio Therapy in Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag.

The petitioner, Dr Nahida Yousuf through Advocate Shafkat Nazir challenged the said appointment order and urged that the appointment of Shahid Nazir Wani in GMC, Anantnag is the subject matter of adjudication in SWP 76/2019.

Advocate Shafkat Nazir said that the appointment order issued by Commissioner Secretary, H&ME department is a sheer violation of the Court order.

The Court of Justice Sanjeev Kumar while hearing the arguments of petitioner counsel, Shafkat Nazir, stayed the appointment order of Wani as Assistant Professor in GMC Anantnag, till subject to objections from respondents until next date of hearing. The Court listed the matter on 16th April.

Earlier, the petitioner, Dr Nahida Yousuf was appointed as Assistant Professor in the discipline of Radiotherapy at GMC, Anantnag in October 2018.

However, the Experience Certificate earlier issued in favour of the petitioner was canceled by Principal GMC Srinagar, through an order dated 25 October 2018, on the grounds that the maternity leave sanctioned in favour of the petitioner has not been reflected in the experience certificate.

Soon after the cancellation of experience certificate of the petitioner, the recommendation made in favour of the petitioner for appointment as Assistant Professor Radiotherapy was also withdrawn by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) vide communication order dated January 03, 2019. Later, JKPSC issued the revised selection list in which the petitioner does not figure.



Aggrieved of the decision, the petitioner challenged the same by filing Service Writ Petition No. 76/2019 and on 18 January 2019 Court had directed the respondents not to fill up the post of Assistant Professor in the discipline of Radiotherapy in GMC, Anantnag.