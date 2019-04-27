HC staffers threatens to go on mass casual leave if demands not fulfilled

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

High Court Staff Welfare Association (Gazetted/Non-Gazetted) on Friday threatened to go on mass casual leave if their demands are not fulfilled.

As per a statement, in an emergency meeting, the HCSWA discussed various issues relating to non-consideration of the genuine demands of the High Court staff pending with the High Court Administration as also the State Government whether these pertain to creation of posts of different categories pending with the State Government, increase/recruitment of staff, promotion of staff members in time, 20% additional pay benefit to all the categories of high court staff, better working conditions regarding sitting arrangement etc, grant of ACP to gazetted officers of all the categories, grant of facilities commensurate with the status to different officers of the high court staff, nomenclature of different newly created posts, allotment of a proper place/room for High Court Staff Association.

The staff members further expressed resentment in view of the fact that the matters pertaining to the High court Staff are not being dealt in by the High Court Administration properly and in time, the statement read.

In view of the above, it was unanimously decided by the High Court Staff members (Gazetted/non-gazetted) that a request through the present memorandum be made to the Registrar General to look into the said issues and consider the same within two weeks. In case, nothing fruitful comes, then it was decided to go on mass casual leave on May13, the statement read.



