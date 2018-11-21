HC seeks response from HCBA over Chak Drugmulla Kupwara killings

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed petitioner’s counsel to file response on the objection report submitted by the Union of India in connection with Chak Dragmulla Kupwara killings.
After taking up the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by High Court Bar Association (HCBA) against State of J&K and Union of India pertaining to Chak Drugmulla Kupwara killings, the division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the senior counsel for petitioners, MA Qayoom to file its response to a report filed by Government of India.
The report submitted by the Union of India through its counsel Tahir Majid Shamsi states that the claim of the petitioner (HCBA) that ‘the encounter is ‘fake’ has baseless foundation and the petition is merely based on the media reports without any credible proof.
“The public interest litigation has been filed based on the story projected in the newspapers which in law isn’t evidence to put any person in chains,” states the report of respondents.
It further states that the litigation is not maintainable, “as the same does not fulfill the features which are prerequisite of the public interest litigation.”
It was mentioned in the report that after specific input of the presence of the five militants in a house, Operation Chak Drugmulla was conducted from 20-24 May 2016 in general area of Chak Drugmulla in Kupwara district of north Kashmir during which five foreign militants (Hamza, Jalib, Abu lqba, Abu Hamza Saani, Abu Hanzal) belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in a joint operation carried by 41 RR B (Rashtriya Rifles Battalion) and J&K police Kupwara, “thus securing the national security.”
The bodies of the militants were buried by the residents of the Chak Drugmulla on May 22, 2016 at 1000 hours (10 am), as per the report.
“Nothing wrong has been committed by the answering respondents (Rashtriya Rifles Battalion) as the answering respondents are serving the nation and with this goal that all the elements which are creating tense and disturbing the peace of the nation are to be removed and destroyed,” the report states.
The report said that the operation was conducted in board daylight in presence of and in participation with Jammu and Kashmir Police and large number of arms and ammunition was recovered from the house “in which the militants were hiding.”
It was further submitted that no claim on harassment, no demand certificate was obtained from the village Sarpanch in presence of the civil witness from the same village.
The respondents prayed in a report to dismiss the PIL and the interim orders passed in the matter be vacated so as to further the ends of justice.
Earlier, the PIL was filed by HCBA demanding the probe into the Kupwara “encounter” (Chak Drugmulla killings) after allegations that the militants were killed in a staged gunfight.
The petitioners had submitted that the said encounter was orchestrated by the government forces and had prayed before the High Court to take suo-motto cognizance of the matter and entrust the investigation of the case, to a high level, reputed agency to find out, as to how and under what circumstances the five militants, were killed.
The petition further states that when the entire population of the area maintains that “the encounter was a fake and a staged one and on the handing over of the dead bodies to them, they found from the faces of the five militants that they had been killed 5/6 days before and had been brought to the village to show, that they were killed in an encounter, it becomes duty of the High court, which is supposed to be the watchdog of the legal, fundamental and constitutional rights of the people and their fundamental freedoms to show more sensitivity towards the issue and adopt a realistic and people friendly approach in finding out the truth, so that the rule of law prevails and the guilty does not escape the clutches of law or go unpunished.”