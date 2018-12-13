HC seeks report on rehabilitation of dislocated quarry operators

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed State Government to rehabilitate stone quarry operators with an observation that court will not allow stone quarry holders to operate in forest areas.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar while hearing the Public Interest Litigation directed the government to file a consolidated status report with regard to the policy framed for the rehabilitation of dislocated quarries.
Earlier, court had directed government to frame a policy of rehabilitation for quarry owners and workers as the government has banned mining activities in forests and outskirt areas of state in light of ecological dangers it poses.
It was informed by the Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department about availability of the alternate quarry sites.
“In district Baramulla, Veeran site is available. Similarly in Ganderbal, Pahlipora site is available. In District Pulwama Awantipora, Naginder, Zantrag, Satpokhran, Bathyan, Mandakpal, Khrew, Wuyan, Syed Memmoodabad sites are available,” the report submitted by the Commissioner had said.
“In district Budgam, old sites namely Kralnewa Tehsil Khanshab can be restored which is not on a forest land/ Kahcharai.”
However, in district Anantnag and Kupwara, no site is available yet and the government sought more time to look for the sites.
The government had also informed the court that District level committees were formed for identification of alternate sites in various districts.
It is to mention here that many stone quarry operators as well as workers have been rendered jobless as state government is yet to frame a rehabilitation policy for them. The court will again hear the matter after vacation.
Earlier, the PIL has been filed by Sofi Arif Maqbool, a resident of Wahipora, Handwara in Kupwara, seeking an end to stone quarrying within forest demarcated areas in the state.
Maqbool had claimed that there has been unabated stone quarrying within forest areas for a long period and that ban on the quarrying “appears to be only on the papers.”