March 12, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

HC seeks report on realignment of water pipelines at Tral-Satura stretch

The High Court on Monday directed the Department of Public Health Engineering (PHE) to file the latest status report with regard to re-alignment of water pipelines on a road stretch from Tral to Satura.
The direction came after Advocate Ashraf Wani representing Civil Society Tral, submitted that the road stretch from Tral to Satura is under construction from last two years.
He also submitted that General Secretary of Civil Society Tral also approached the concerned PHE officials and requested for re-alignment of water pipelines which according to counsel is the main obstruction in construction process.
He said that the requests made by General Secretary “fell to deaf ears” and the authorities didn’t pay any heed to these requests.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan after hearing the petitioner counsel directed the PHE department to take immediate action and realign water pipelines.
The bench directed the authorities to file the latest report on the matter by next date of hearing.
Court also directed Beacon authorities to file latest status report with respect to road stretch from Shalteng to Maloora after the counsel for petitioner Bhat Fayaz submitted that beacon authorities have failed to maintain the said road.
Court was hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on road widening. The PIL seeks directions for repairing the highway, especially from Banihal to Srinagar and Srinagar to Baramulla. However, the court widened the scope of the petition to encompass roads across the Valley.
Earlier, Court had directed the State government to present detailed maps of national highway networks across Kashmir which should indicate distance as well as jurisdiction.
Previously, the court had constituted teams of lawyers as court commissioners and directed them to inspect and oversee the conditions of various roads in Kashmir Valley.

