HC seeks report on Pahalgam Golf Course land acquisition scam

July 03, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Tuesday directed State government to submit the process of investigation of First Information Report (FIR) with regard to Pahalgam Golf Course land acquisition scam.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar called for a report mentioning the process of investigation of FIR with regard to gross irregularities and illegalities to the cost of huge public exchequer in the process of acquisition of land for expansion of Golf Course at Pahalgam.

Earlier, Chief Secretary informed the Court that embezzlement of public exchequer has been done by the Revenue officials for expansion of Pahalgam Golf Course.

In his report, he said the FIR has already been registered against the erring officials of the Revenue department including Assistant Collector for manipulating and changing the nature of the land in question.

He submitted that excess amount paid to the beneficiaries for “Najaiz Shamilaat” land shall be made by the erring Assistant Collector as arrears of land revenue under the provision of ‘Land Revenue Act’.

“The Revenue department has been asked to initiate necessary steps for recovery of the excess amount paid if any,” the report reads.

The report says that after taking cognizance of the matter, the departmental action was initiated against the officers involved in the insertion case of land in question by changing and manipulating the original nature of the land by the then officials of the Revenue department, who were placed under suspension and entry was made in their service book as well.

As per the report filed by Chief Secretary, the case stands challaned by the Vigilance Organization of Kashmir under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, and 468 RPC and presently the case is pending disposal before the court of Additional Sessions Judge (Special Anti corruption) Anantnag and is at the state of recording of evidence.

The issue pertains to disbursing the government money by the Revenue of officials for process of acquisition of land for expansion of Golf Course at Pahalgam and gross irregularities and illegalities to the cost of huge public exchequer were made by the Revenue officials by awarding the money to those persons who were not entitled for the same.

The scam came to light in 2014. In this regard, a petition was filed by Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Mir, a resident of Laripora in Pahalgam in the high court through his council Parvez Imroz.

The petitioner had submitted that he had been wronged by the revenue officials, like other people of Pahalgam, that his land which is mortgaged with the bank has been grabbed by land mafia through fraudulent revenue records.

The petitioner, on behalf of the people of Pahalgam through his council, informed the court that the entire land record has been changed fraudulently after revenue records were gutted in 1970 and 1983.