HC seeks report on construction of flyovers in Valley

July 17, 2019 | Rukaya Syed

High Court Tuesday directed the government to file a status report regarding construction of flyovers in Kashmir province before next date of hearing.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar granted time to senior Additional Advocate General to inform the court about the status of funds allotted by the finance department to Jammu & Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) regarding construction of bridges in the Kashmir province.

In previous hearing, JKPCC had informed the court that despite requests and imperative need for the funds, it has not been released by the finance department resulting into unwarranted delay in completion of these projects.

The court directed JKPCC to ensure that a copy of the affidavit is furnished to senior AAJ, Javed Iqbal, who shall ensure that the needful is done by the first department at the earliest.

The court listed the matter on August 14.