HC seeks report from Govt over MNREGA works in JK

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday sought response from government to a plea with regard to alleged interference of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) block president in development works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in Srigufwara village of south Kashmir’s district Anantnag.
The court also sought response from the government with regard to the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the Division Bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Rashid Ali Dar sought response from Commissioner Secretary to Rural Development Department, Director Rural Development Department, Assistant Commissioner Development Anantnag, Block Development Officer Srigufwara and block president PDP Bijbehara to the pleas of petitioners contained in the petition by next date of hearing.
The petition states that the respondents are having large budgetary allocation under MNREGA for development of the rural areas and for providing guaranteed job to the rural population.
“After the allocation of funds to the Panchayat Halqa, Gram Sabha which is meeting of the entire population of a Panchayat Halqa on spot is held to finalize the list of developmental works to be undertaken in a particular financial year,” the petition reads.
It further reads that after allocation of the funds to the petitioners’ village for the financial year 2017-18 under the MNREGA, the respondents called a meeting of Gram Sabha in the petitioners’ village wherein the list of development works were finalized.
“Near about 100 developmental works were identified and list was prepared with respect to the rural connectivity and micro-irrigation in the village with the consensus that the works will be taken in the order of priorities to be decided subsequently in Gram Sabha,” it states.
It was submitted before the court by the petitioners that the most powerful and important Panchayat Raj Institution is the Halqa Majlis (Gram Sabha) which is constituted by all the voters of the Panchayat Halqa and the officials have to follow the decisions to be taken by the Gram Sabha while implementing the various centrally sponsored schemes including MNREGA. The petition reads that the respondents (authorities) are following the dictates of block president, who is an extra constitutional authority, running a parallel government in violation of the provisions of Panchayat Raj Act. “The very objective and purpose of MNREGA resulting in severely adverse effects on the role and functions of the constitutional and legal functionaries and there is total loot and abuse of public money,” the petition states.
The petitioner prays that officials be refrained from acting according to the dictation of block president of a regional party and no recommendation be accepted from him in implementing the annual plan under MNREGA and other centrally sponsored schemes.
Earlier, petitioner through its counsel submitted that block president of the PDP without any authority and competence is interfering in the implementation of the MNREGA plan 2017-18 in the petitioners’ village.
It has been submitted before the court that the political interference is totally unethical to the very idea of MNREGA scheme and the Department of Rural Development is governed through the Panchayat Raj Act and the funds allotted through the Rural Development Department are to be utilized in accordance with the procedure laid under the Panchayat Raj Act.
After going through the petition filed by Farooq Ahmad Rather of Sirgufwara, (Anantnag, the court directed the state counsel senior Additional Advocate General, B A Dar to file the response with regard to the contentions raised in the PIL within a period of four weeks.