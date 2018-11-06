HC seeks report from Govt over illegal construction of police station on irrigation canal

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday sought response from government over alleged construction of police station on the irrigation canal Kuhl in Qaimoh Kulgam of south Kashmir district.
The court observed that the respondents have failed to file their response and submit a status report of the same before the court in a given time.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Rashid Ali Dar, while hearing a petition on illegal encroachments in the state, sought response and status report from the government. The court directed the authorities to file the response and submit the status report with regard to alleged construction of police station on the irrigation canal Kuhl within four weeks of time.
While taking strong note of the alleged encroachment on the irrigation canal Kuhl, the court directed Deputy Commissioner Kulgam to ensure that no construction is raised on the irrigation canal.
“In case any it is found that any construction is raised on spot the same shall be removed,” the court said.DC Kulgam was also directed by the court to file a compliance report with regard to alleged construction of police station. The directions came after the learned counsel G.A Lone for petitioners submitted that the directions issued by the court in the matter requiring the concerned authorities to remove the encroachments from irrigation canal have been violated by the concerned authorities. G.A Lone submitted before the court that DC, Kulgam has been asked to visit the spot where police station was allegedly being constructed on the irrigation canal Kuhl in Qaimoh Kulgam.
He said that though DC Kulgam has responded to the earlier directions of the court but has not taken any steps for removing the alleged construction or encroachment. Moreover, the court also directed senior Additional Advocate General, B.A Dar to report for violating the court orders with regard of laying pipes. Dar was directed by the court to report about the laying of pipes in violation of the court orders at Malla Bagh, Srinagar and submit the report of the same before the next date of hearing. The court listed all the connected matters on December, 03, 2018. Earlier, the court has taken a suo-moto cognizance on the matter and directed the concerned authorities to remove illegal encroachments and furnish report on the same.
