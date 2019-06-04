HC seeks report from ECI over recognizing transgenders in electoral process

June 04, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Monday directed Election Commission of India (ECI) to place a report with regard to the steps taken for recognising the transgenders in the ECI records before the Court within three days.

The direction was passed after the counsel representing ECI informed the Court regarding the steps taken for recognising the transgenders in the ECI records so as to enable them to exercise their franchise.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar also directed a report from respondents with regard to issuance of Aadhaar cards to transgenders by Unique Identification Authority of India.

The court was hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Aijaz Ahmad Bund and others, seeking constitutional rights and the welfare of transgender community of Jammu Kashmir.

Petitioners seek framing up of programs ensuring the social economic and political inclusion and rehabilitation of transgenders in the state.

They also seek a provision of social security including a monthly welfare fund for transgenders so that no transgender is subjected to any form of discrimination, injustice or violence.

Earlier, the petitioner Aijaz Ahmed Bund had informed court that as the per 2011 census, more than 4,000 transgenders live in Kashmir and face marginalisation and disownment by their families.

Bund had submitted that transgender people face difficulty in accessing facilities in every sphere from education to health care as there is no option for the third gender available on most forms.

Previously, the court had directed the state government to take a fresh census of transgenders in the state within a timeline and specifying their geographical distribution so that they can be brought into the mainstream.