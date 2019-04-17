HC seeks mapping of 6000 coniferous plants

April 17, 2019 | SYED RUKAYA

High Court Tuesday directed State authorities to place on record a copy of site plan and mapping of the places where saplings have been planted at Pahalgam.

On 8 April, 2014, a status report was filed by Chief Executive Officer, Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA), stating that in 1st week of April 2019, more than 6000 conifer plants have been planted in and around Pahalgam out of the total of 7500 conifer plants which have been received from the Forest Department.

It says that remainder of conifer plants will be planted in Aru Valley in Pahalgam after the melting of snow from the snow clad area.

After perusing the report, Court directed the respondents to submit the mapping of the plantation of 6000 coniferous trees before the Court.

The Court also appointed advocates, Arifa Jan and Rizwan A Bhat as Local Commissioners in the matter.

Local Commissioners were directed to visit the spots marked on the site plan by the official respondents and submit a report with regard to correctness of the site plan as well as the status of planted saplings.

In this connection, Court directed official respondents to ensure that the geographical mappings of the conifer trees on a site plan are made available to the Local Commissioners within one week.

“The Local Commissioners shall be paid an amount of Rs. 25000/- each by Hotel Grand Mumtaz Resort, Pahalgam,” Court remarked.

Hotel Grand Mumtaz Resorts, Pahalgam, was also directed to ensure availability of appropriate conveyance. “The actual secretarial expenses incurred by the Local Commissioners on photography, typing etc. which shall also be borne by Hotel Grand Mumtaz Resorts, Pahalgam. The fees shall be paid to the Local Commissioners within a period of one week,” Court directed.

The Court also directed Local Commissioners to file their report within two weeks thereafter.

Earlier on 27 November 2018, Z A Shah, who appeared for Hotel Grand Mumtaz Resort, Pahalgam, had submitted before the Court that certain saplings distributed by the PDA for plantation in and around Pahalgam have been received from the Forest Department.

It was suggested that the plantation was a compensatory measure for the trees which were destructed and formed the subject matter of consideration in the contempt petition.

While refuting the claims of respondent counsel, the petitioner counsel, P. Imroz, informed the Court that the claims made by the respondent counsel are not to be accepted inasmuch as even if they have planted any tree, “still the same have not been maintained or preserved which has resulted in the wilting of the most of saplings as per the available reports.”

He submitted that an independent assessment of the fate of plantation is required to be made.

In another application regarding raising of building at Pahalgam, the applicants through advocate a Hanan, have claimed to have obtained property on leasehold rights vested with Saif-ud-din and Aziz comprised on 2 Marlas and 131 sq ft. of land under on plot no. 22 in Pahaigam.

The counsel A Hanan submitted that the property which stood on this land gutted in fire incident of year 2018.

In this regard, the counsel for the applicants sought permission for raising the building thereon.

Advocate MA Chashoo for the official respondents submitted before the Court that the applicants have not submitted the requisite documents which are required for building permission to be processed. “Details of the documents which are required for building permission have been mentioned in the objections filed by the respondents,” he said.

After hearing the counsels, Court said that as and when the applicants approaches the PDA with proper applications in any prescribed form and files the requisite document, the case of the applicants shall be processed within two weeks after receipt thereof.