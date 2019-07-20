HC seeks information on transgender people getting education at primary, higher level

July 20, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Friday directed the Social Welfare department to inform the Court about the number of transgender people who are receiving education at both primary and higher level.

The division bench of chief justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed the department to inform the Court about the process of admission of transgender people in schools and colleges.

The direction was passed after the government of India (GoI) through Assistant Solicitor General of India, Tahir Majid Shamsi, informed the Court that it has included transgender as a third gender and they are also provided Aadhaar cards.

The amicus curiae in the matter submitted that in five states of India there are Transgender Welfare Boards but the same is lacking in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Jammu Kashmir doesn't have any Transgender Welfare Board to look after the grievances of these people and the same should be constituted in the state as well,” he submitted before the Court.

The Court after hearing the counsel directed the State government to consider the submission of amicus and file a status report by next date of hearing.

The court was hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Aijaz Ahmad Bund and others, seeking constitutional rights and the welfare of transgender community of Jammu and Kashmir.

Petitioners sought framing of programs ensuring the social economic and political inclusion and rehabilitation of transgender people in the state.

On 15 April 2014, the Supreme Court of India gave a landmark judgement by declaring transgender people as “third gender”, in a case National Legal Services Authority versus Union of India and others, which affirms that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution of India will be equally applicable to transgender people, and gave them the right to self-identification of their gender as male, female or third-gender.

“Hijras, Eunuchs, apart from binary gender, be treated as “third gender” for the purpose of safeguarding their rights under Part III of our Constitution and the laws made by the Parliament and the State Legislature,” reads the order passed by SC.

“Centre and State Governments are directed to grant legal recognition of their gender identity such as male, female or as third gender,” the judgement reads.

SC had also directed the Centre and the State governments to take steps to treat them as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and extend all kinds of reservation in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.