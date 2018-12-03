HC seeks details of money spent on solid waste management in JK

Directs GoI to submit compliance report
Directs GoI to submit compliance report
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Saturday sought compliance report from Government of India (GoI) regarding the schemes and allocation of funds related to Solid Waste Management (SWM) in the state.
The court also sought report from the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) about the implementation of the schemes besides a report about the amount spent, the steps taken for the public awareness on SWM.
While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on protection and preservation of Sonamarg tourist resort, the division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sindhu Sharma directed the authorities to place the compliance report and action plan with regard to SWM.
Chief Secretary of the state was asked by the court to convene a meeting with all stakeholders and examine all the issues related to SWM.
“A firm action plan regarding the same shall be placed before the court,” the court remarked. State counsel, Senior Additional Advocate General B.A Dar informed the court that there is no requirement of framing bylaws and “only policy is required” to address the issue.
He submitted before the court that action plan has been framed by the authorities and is under consideration. “The plan will be placed in public domain for suggestions and comments thereafter necessary steps will be taken by the authorities with regard to SWM policy.”
Earlier, court had directed the Union of India to disclose the funds from last five years which have been made available to the State of Jammu and Kashmir for several purposes towards the Solid Waste Management.
An Affidavit dated May 14, 2018 submitted by the State Government reveals that out of Rs. 12.11 crores received from Central government for the purpose, only Rs. 1.22 crores have been utilized.
The court remarked that no efforts have been or are being made towards the SWM in the State and said it is essential to address the issue on immediate priority.
The court had observed that Solid Waste Management is a scientific concept and modern technology is available within the country which would enable addressing the problem before it reaches unmanageable positions. “In fact, Solid waste is being used even for fuel and energy generation apart from other uses,” court remarked. The petitioners through their counsel submitted before the court that no effective measures have been taken for the segregation of the solid waste and there is no planning about the effective utilization and conversion of the waste into productive uses.
The petition states that the management of waste and waste utilization could be a valuable employment resource to the State.
It further states that respondents have failed to manage bio medical wastes generated across the State, “which can prove to be a serious danger to public health if necessary steps are not taken.”
“The Central Government has pumped large amount of funds into the State for the purposes of SWM under the Swachh Bharat Mission as well as Urban/Grameen measures with effect from 2nd October, 2014 and that the funds are being sent by the GoI for specific purposes including the dissemination of information and increasing public awareness on sanitation and waste issues,” it states.
The petitioners have also pointed out that the respondents are confining the projects to construct only toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission. It is also submitted in the petition that waste from the fruit and vegetable markets are being unceremoniously dumped in the Solid Waste Management site, “even it can provide valuable source of manure generation.”