March 12, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

HC reserves order on CBI’s transfer application

 The High Court Monday reserved the orders on the transfer application of the case pertaining to 1990 attack on Indian Air Force employees in Srinagar and kidnapping of Rubiya Syed, daughter of former Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed in which Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and others are accused.
The transfer application was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday through video conferencing, seeking transfer of the trial of the case from Srinagar to Jammu wing of the High Court.
The CBI counsel TahirMajidShamsi said that the main accused, Malik was an influential person in the State which would likely influence the proceedings of the matter and sought to transfer the case to the High Court’s Jammu wing.
Chief Justice Gita Mittal had directed the counsel representing Malik and others to file objections within a day.
Both the cases are at the stage of framing charge for the last 30 years.
The CBI had taken up the investigation of the case on the basis of a State government notification in 1990.
CBI filed a charge sheet on August 31,1990 under section 120-B read with section 302 of RPC, section 3 and 4 of Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and section 27 of the Arms Act in the court of 3rd Additional Sessions Judge (TADA) against the accused persons.
During the course of the trial, a transfer application was filed by the accused which was rejected following which the accused in the case approached the High Court at Srinagar to transfer the case.
The High Court stayed the proceedings of the trial court.
The CBI identified JKLF leaders Malik, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Javed Ahmed Mir, Showkat Ahmed Bakshi, Javed Ahmed Zargar and Ali Muhammad Mir as accused in the case.
According to an FIR registered in the Police Station Sadder, unidentified militants fired at Air Force employees living as tenants in Rawalpora in the morning of January 25, 1990, at Sanat Nagar crossing when they were waiting for their official vehicles.
In the indiscriminate firing, 40 employees including a woman were injured, and two died on the spot.
The assailants escaped from the spot.

 

