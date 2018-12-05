HC reserves decision on making Koul Commission recommendations public

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Dec 12:
In connection with the 2010 mass killings, the State High Court Tuesday reserved the orders whether to make Koul Commission recommendations public or not.
The court directed the State government that the whole recommendations of Justice Koul Commission, a voluminous report of 232 pages, be brought before the court in a sealed cover by next date of hearing.
The petitioner’s counsel Advocate Shafqat Nazir argued before the court and stated that Koul Commission recommendations had not been fully submitted before the court.
He also contended that in case the recommendations are not made public, the court can peruse it and pass directions with regard to 2010 killings.
“The respondents stated that this is causing loss to the State exchequer first by appointing the inquiry commissions and spending crores of rupees on such commissions and later sitting over such recommendations without implementing it,” he said.
He argued that those who were killed in the uprising of 2010 were under-privileged, mostly belonging to the lower strata of the society, thereby the petitioner organisation has filed the writ petition in the public interest to espouse their cause.
He argued that the court should call the recommendations of Koul Commission in full for perusal and then decide the case in view of such recommendations as previously the respondents filed only summary of recommendations “thereby concealing the important parts of the recommendations”.
Shafqat Nazir submitted before the court that the report filed by the one man commission (Koul Commission) with regard to 2010 civilian killings should be made public.
“The recommendations so made must be implemented including recommendations with regard to fixing responsibility for civilian killings and payment of enhanced compensation to the kith of those killed,” he said.
However, the Home department through its counsel said the recommendations have been already implemented as exgratia had been paid to those affected.
Shafqat Nazir submitted that he leaves it to the “conscience” of the court to decide the matter on its merits after going through the recommendations which consist of more than 200 pages and “see for itself as to how the State is playing with the lives of people by not fixing the responsibility on those who have been indicted by the commission for lapses.”
He also argued that had the Koul Commission recommendations been implemented in letter and spirit, the recurrence of civilian killings could have been averted.
While appealing the court, he said that for the interests of victims and their families, the recommendations of the report need to be perused for delivering justice to restore faith of general masses in the judicial system.
He also stressed the need for enhancement in compensation for the victims.
The counsel for the petitioner organisation also filed an application for allowing its counsel, Advocate Shafqat Nazir to peruse the summary of recommendations submitted by the respondents in sealed cover before the court “as the counsel for the petitioner organisation being officer of the court has every right to peruse the document so as to be in a better position to assist the court”.
The State objected to the said prayer on the ground that sensitivities are involved in the matter.
After hearing the counsel for the parties, the division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar reserved the case for orders and directed the senior Additional Advocate General B A Dar to make the recommendations of Koul Commission available for the court for its perusal.
Earlier, the State government had informed the court that the Koul Commission report could not be made public due to “security concerns” and “sensitivities”.
“In keeping with the sensitivities involved in the matter and the security concerns related to the case, the government can’t make public the recommendations,” the government had told the court.
The government told the court that it had considered several confidence-building measures, which included sanction of special ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh by the Government of India, besides the State government’s Rs 1 lakh compensation for family of each person killed during the mass uprising from June 11, 2010 to September 25, 2010.
Previously, Advocate Shafkat Nazir had said, “No one knows what recommendations were made by the Koul Commission. If these are not made public, it will be a violation of court directions.”
On June 20, 2014, the government vide SRO No 176 constituted the one-man Koul Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice (Rtd) M L Koul to probe the circumstances leading to the deaths by firing in Kashmir during the 2010 mass uprising.
As per media reports, the commission in its findings indicted the government forces for firing upon demonstrators without magisterial orders and using disproportionate force on protesters.
While the commission has reportedly said that both the administration and the Police were “inactive” and “indolent” in tackling the law and order situation, it has also recommended a CBI probe into the killing of a teenager, Tufail Matoo, and registration of a murder case against police personnel involved in “torturing” Umar Qayoom of Soura to death.
Tufail’s death, on June 11, 2010, by a teargas shell led to widespread protests and triggered an uprising in which more than 120 people were killed.