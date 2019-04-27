HC reprimands authorities for not taking effective steps for preservation of Manasbal Lake

April 27, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Friday said that the State authorities at the helm of affairs are not taking any effective steps for preservation and protection of the Mansbal lake after perusing the document with photographs submitted by amicus.

In this connection, Court directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mansbal Development Authority, who was impleaded as a party respondent in the matter, to file details with reference to the mechanism in vogue for disposal of the solid and liquid waste of the lake and around.

The CEO, Mansbal Development Authority was also directed to ensure that no constructions are permitted in the area against the Master Plan and the bye-laws in vogue.

“He shall also, report about the construction in the area by or before the next date of hearing,” Court directed.

The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed CEO, Mansbal Development Authority to file a detailed report about the steps taken for preservation and protection of the lake.

The direction was passed after amicus in the matter, Advocate Nadeem Qadiri made a submission with reference to the development at Sonamarg, placed on record a document having reference to the initiatives of saving the precious water body Mansbal lake.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary to Government Tourism Department was asked by the Court to take effective steps with regard to the comprehensive Environment Impact Assessment Report and submit the same to the Chief Town Planner, Kashmir for enabling him to take appropriate steps for revising the Master Plan for Sonamarg.

In this regard, a compliance report filed by Chief Executive Officer, Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) was submitted before the Court, stating that the matter has been taken up with both Chief Town Planner and Commissioner Secretary Tourism Department vide his office letter No.CEO/SDA/2019/5910 dated 29 March 2019 and CEO/SDA/2019/5926 dated 01 April 2019 respectively.

The Court remarked that time and again the respondents are seeking time to report compliance with reference to revisiting the Sonamarg Master Plan.

“The officers who are required to file a response with reference to the direction of revisiting the Sonamarg Master Plan are Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department and Commissioner Secretary Tourism Department,” Court noted in the order.

The Court after perusing the report granted two weeks further time to the Commissioner Secretary to Government Housing and UDD, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Department and Chief Town Planner Kashmir to respond to the directions passed on the subject of revisiting the master plan of Sonamarg.

“In the event the officers fail to file the response within the time granted, they shall appear in person before the court on next date of hearing,” Court directed.

Court noted that the compliance with reference to the notifying action plan regarding SWM, stands filed by the Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department.

In this regard Amicus in the matter Advocate Nadeem Qasri sought two weeks time to file response and the same was granted by the Court.

Nadeem Qadri, submitted before the Court that Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department is not furnishing the details with reference to taking the steps for notifying the Rules and byelaws as directed on 5 April 2019.

Court when asked State counsel B.A. Dar submitted that the process for notifying Rules and Byelaws is in pipeline and the matter in this regard has been taken up with the Election Commission of India. Court has listed the matter on 24 May 2019.

