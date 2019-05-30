HC raps SMC for non-compliance of directions

May 30, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Seeks garbage collection, segregation, dumping details in 3 weeks

To curb the menace of stray dogs, the High Court on Wednesday directed Srinagar Municipal Commissioner (SMC) to submit stepwise method of garbage collection, its segregation, dumping and ultimate treatment accorded.

Division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed SMC to specifically inform the Court about the manner in which the garbage is collected from the households and the location of the dumping sites.

SMC was also directed to provide a list of the locations at which it has installed segregated dustbins in Srinagar and the manner and schedule in which the garbage is collected.

The directions were passed after the Court observed non-compliance of previous directions. In previous hearing, Court had directed SMC to take effective steps for improving City sanitation and curbing the menace of stray dogs by reducing the availability of energy rich garbage to stray dogs.

State counsel, Additional Advocate General, B A Dar informed the Court that he will place the report with regard to the Solid Waste Management bylaws positively before the Court by next date of hearing.

The Court in this regard directed that such report shall be filed by the SMC within three weeks from today.

The counsel representing SMC, Moomin Khan, informed the Court that in the status report dated 27 May 2019 the respondent Corporation has submitted that the complete project is being run by the said Corporation from its internal resources.

He further informed the Court that in previous report dated 11 May 2018, the respondent Corporation had addressed a communication on 10 May 2018 to the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department requesting the administrative department for requisite financial support.

“However no financial support has been extended to the Corporation till date,” Moomin Khan said.

In this connection, the bench directed H&UD Department to consider the request made by the SMC and take a decision thereon within three weeks from today. The court listed the matter on July 29.