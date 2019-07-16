HC quashes two PSA detentions

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday quashed Public Safety Acts against two youth—who were booked in 2018 by District Magistrate Kupwara.

Single bench of Justice Rashid Ali Dar quashed the PSA detention orders of two youth from Lolab Kupwara after hearing the petitions filed through their counsel Advocate B.A Tak.

The court directed authorities to release the detainees which include Adil Ahmad shah s/o Ghulam Mohammad Shah R/o Shat Muqaam lolab Kupwara and Firdous Bashir Shah S/o Bashir Ahmad Shah R /o Shat Muqaam Lolab Kupwara.

Sources told CNS that both the youth were detained by police Station lolab on 31-07-2019 under FIR No 91/2018 U/s 147,148,120-B,307,7/27 IA Act, 13 UL Act. Accordingly the District Magistrate Kupwara on the request of police slapped PSA on both the youth and shifted them to Kotbilwal Jail Jammu. The said PSA detentions were earlier quashed by Hon’ble High Court but were not released and the District Magistrate Kupwara slapped yet another fresh PSA on them Vide Order No 05,06 –DMK-PSA/2019 dated 28-01-2019. In the light of Supreme Court judgment, the second detention order on the same grounds and FIR were not found sustainable.

Accordingly the single bench of Honorable Court directed respondents to release both the youth from preventive detention, provided they were not required in connection with any other case.