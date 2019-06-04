HC quashes ‘illegal’ detention of Mushtaq Veeri

June 04, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court Monday quashed the detention orders of prominent Kashmir cleric and vice-president of Jamiat Ahli Hadith, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat Veeri, who was “illegally” detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in March this year.

The court of Justice Rashid Ali Dar while quashing the detention orders said the detention orders passed on March 12, 2019 by the District Magistrate Anantnag was not valid, and as such, is quashed.

“Further the custody of the detainee shall be regulated in accordance with the orders as shall be passed by the court of competent jurisdiction in the criminal case registered against him,” Justice Dar said.

The court said that the detainees could not have been detained after taking recourse to the provisions of the PSA when he was already in the custody of the police authorities in other cases.

“His custody in Police for the offences referred in the grounds of detention has been converted into the custody under the impugned detention order,” the court said.

Earlier, on March 12, Mushtaq Veeri was booked under the PSA for allegedly preaching a “radical ideology and instigating youth into carrying out anti-national activities”.

Mushtaq, 41, who hails from Veeri village of Bijbehara, was arrested from his home during a raid on February 22 after the government launched a crackdown on the religious and political leaders of Kashmir.

Initially, Veeri was lodged at Bijbehera Police Station but after his detention under PSA, he was shifted to the Kathua jail in Jammu region.

The Police dossier describes Veeri as a “troublemaker involved in instigating youth to anti-national activities and preaching a radical ideology”.

“You (Veeri) have been provoking the innocent populace of the area for indulging in activities which are prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. Besides, you also provoke the youth in the name of religion to join debates, activities, acts, and omissions which are against the public order and security of the State,” the dossier reads. “You, are a hardcore fundamentalist with a mental bent toward insurgency and have been propagating radical ideology since long. Further, you have also been instrumental in forcing the public to follow each and every strike call of the separatist leaders and with the passage of time have turned as a sympathiser of militants.”

Police have also charged Veeri “for being a religious fanatic and a sympathiser of militants”.

He was last booked on charges of instigating the youth accused of resorting to violence and torching a Police vehicle during a protest demonstration against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The dossier mentions the cases against him with charges ranging from “indulging in unlawful activities to attempt to murder”.

To challenge the “illegal” detention orders, a petition was moved by Veeri's father through Advocate Shafqat Nazir, who submitted before the court that PSA had been slapped on Mushtaq without following the laid down law.

Advocate Nazir pleaded that the detaining authority had failed to show any concrete grounds to detain the detainee.

It was submitted that the detainee had been implicated in FIR No 17/2016, 228/2017 and 168/2018 of Police Station Bijbehara but was later booked under PSA by the District Magistrate Anantnag.

The counsel submitted that the order of detention was passed at the behest and instance of SSP Anantnag and the subjective satisfaction which is sine qua non for passing of the order drawn by the SSP and not by the DC Anantnag, which is not permissible under the law.

“The grounds are vague, irrelevant and non-existent in the eyes of the law,” the counsel submitted.

It was further stated before the court that the allegations were bereft of specific details.

“Even the date, month and year have not been mentioned in the grounds of detention,” the counsel said.

It was submitted through the petition that the detaining authority had acted as a rubber stamp of the SSP and had reproduced the contents of the dossier in the grounds of detention without applying his mind to the allegations levelled against the detainee and the necessity of passing the order of detention.

“The detainee had not been informed about the result of the investigation, if any, conducted in criminal cases registered against him in the years 2016 and 2017,” the petition states.

The counsel submitted that surprisingly, the date of arrest in FIR No 168/2018 of Police Station Bijbehara had not been reflected in the grounds of detention.

“On such basis, no prudent and reasonable man can make an effective and purposeful representation against his detention,” he said.