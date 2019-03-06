HC quashes DGP Prisons order on shifting prisoners to outside jails

March 06, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court quashed the orders of Director General of Police Prisons J&K, Srinagar for shifting of detainee Abdul Wahid Mir from District Jail Baramulla to District Jail Udhampur, which according to the petitioner was “illegal and amounts to illegal confinement”.

After the escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, Naveed Jhatt from SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, who was later killed in a gunfight in November 2018 at Kuthpora, Budgam, DGP Prisons passed an order of shifting detainees which was later challenged by lawyer Mir Shafaqat Hussain through a case Abdul Wahid Mir versus the State of J&K and others.

The quashing order passed by the High Court in Abdul Wahid Mir’s case would be applicable in all other cases in which the detainees were shifted to other distant jails of the State or outside the State.

The detainee Mir, who filed the petition against his shifting order, is facing trail in the Court of Principal Sessions Judge, Bandipora for commission of offence punishable under Section 302 RPC (Ranbir Penal Code), 7/25 Arms Act.

During the trial, the petitioner had been lodged at Central Jail, Srinagar and Sub Jail, Baramulla.

However, in March 2018, he has been shifted to district jail Udhampur without any prior information to the detainee besides his family members.

The family of the detainee learnt about the shifting of Mir from trial court by virtue of an order dated February 28, 2018 of DGP Prisons, J&K.

Liyaqat Mir, the elder son of the detainee, while recounting his ordeal told Rising Kashmir that from time to time troops had arrested his father on false allegations.

“In the beginning, my father was arrested by the Army in a false case and we had to pay the Army for his release after selling our property to get our father back,” Liyaqat said. “Despite paying a huge amount to the Army in exchange of our father, Army handed him over to Police after filing a forged case against him.”

Before charging him in the current case, Liyaqat said his father was released in 2007 and established his own business to run his family.

“My family lives in a rented house in Srinagar. Our entire business establishment established by my father from 2007 to 2016 collapsed and all the family expenditure went into these trials and releasing our father from false cases,” he said.

The petition states that the detainee was an under-trial prisoner and until the pendency of criminal case, his custody was to be regulated by the trial court and the respondent DGP Prisons J&K, Srinagar, had no authority under law to change the lodgment of the under trial detainee.

It said Director General of Police Prisons J&K, has passed the order of shifting of the detainee in violation of the constitutional rights guaranteed to the detainee under Article 22 (5) of the Constitution of India.

The petitioner’s counsel Hussain while advancing his arguments said the detainee was in judicial custody in terms of Section 309 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr. P. C) and his custody could not be changed without seeking approval from the trial court.

“If there is any emergency or administrative exigency on the basis of which the jail authorities feel necessity of shifting an under-trial to any other place, the court has to be intimated,” he said.

Hussain said that jail authorities were required to produce the under-trial on each date of hearing before the court and the place of custody has to be approved by the learned trial court on subsequent hearings.

“The order of shifting is without any authority of law and the consequential custody of the detainee in District Jail, Udhampur is illegal and amounts to illegal confinement,” Hussain said.

However, the counsel for the respondents had contended that the action taken by the respondents had been made in exercise of statutory powers and so there is no scope to throw it to challenge in terms of the instant petition.

The Court of Justice Rashid Ali Dar while quashing the order directed the respondents to produce the petitioner before the trial court forthwith and “further orders for his custody if any needed be solicited by the respondents from the trial court”.

Justice Dar said the authorities may pass shifting orders as may be necessary to meet any exigency “but same should be subject to approval of the concerned criminal court where the case is pending”.

Justice Dar said in case the concerned criminal court is approached by such authorities with any memo or prayer for remanding the under-trial to any prison other than that is located nearer to his place of residence, the court should consider it under the relevant provisions and rules having regard to the object sought to be achieved and dispose of same by passing speaking orders.

The court observed that DGP Prisons J&K has not been able to show how the authority which was vested in him in exercise of powers under Section 29 of the Prisons Act (read with para 18.59 of the Jail Manual) was used in the present case and so the action taken for shifting of detainee from District Jail, Baramulla to District Jail, Udhampur, cannot be saved.

“The power to be exercised in terms of Section 29 of the Act read with para 18.59 of the Jail Manual in no case can override the power of a regular criminal court to order for remand during trial in terms of Section 344 Cr. P. C or frustrate proceedings in a pending trial or militate the right of an accused to defend himself meaningfully,” the court said.

