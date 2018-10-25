HC quashes 24 PSA detainees in 4 months

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed 24 Public Safety Act (PSA) detentions during past nearly four months on various grounds.
The court quashed the detention orders of 24 persons, who were under PSA, and ordered their release. The detentions have been quashed on grounds that no representation is being offered to the detainees, besides that no fresh activity or facts had been brought before the court. The detainees whose detention orders were quashed are Nadeem Ahmad Dar of Nowpora Sopore, Mohammad Ayoub Malla, of Malmapan, Sopore, Ashiq Hussain Mir, Shafeeq Ahmad Dar of Pattan Baramulla, Mohammad Asif Sheikh of Rafiabad Baramulla, Tahir Hussain Khan Handwara, Waseem Mehraj Farash of Khanpora Baramulla, Subeel Javeed of Qazigund.
The rest of the detainees are Mohammad Ashraf Khan of Pulwama, Owais Ahmad Bhat of Pulwama, Farhan Fayaz Liloo of Baramulla, Ali Mohammad Dar of Baramulla, Ghulam Mohiudin Khan of Bandipora, Aijaz Ahmad Malik of Anantnag, Suhail Ah mad Sheikh of Baramulla, Hayat Ahmad Bhat of Soura Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Kumar of Baramulla, Mohammad Younis Sofi of Barzulla, Suja-ud-din Sheikh of Tral Pulwama, Abdul Rhman Tantray of Baramulla, Arif Ahmad Parray of Hajjin Bandipora, Abdul Majeed Bhat of Saloosa Baramulla and Manzoor Ahmad Najar of Chadoora.