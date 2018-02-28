HC pulls up Govt for failing to finalize Gulmarg Master Plan

‘STP in five hotels found frozen’
Insha LatiefSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court (HC) Tuesday pulled up State government for not preparing and finalizing the master plan for the health resort, Gulmarg.
The division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey said, “In the year 2017, directions were passed regarding the preparation and finalizing of Master Plan, we are in 2018, still nothing has been done.”
The bench maintained that Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has an object to redress the grievances of the general public and to advance the cause of the public but execution lies in the hands of government.
Justice Yaqoob said, “The government‘s approach is totally unacceptable. If five years have been taken for master plan, what more can be said. Now least said is better.”
The court took the tough stand when Additional Advocate General, MA Beigh through an application sought three week time for final decision regarding the preparation and finalizing of master plan.
The court said that if any positive decision is not taken and status report is not filed before the next hearing, the bench will be constrained to call for personal appearance of all the concerned officials who are responsible for the delay.
Meanwhile, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) submitted that in the month of December, hotels having more than 19 rooms were inspected and the samples were also collected.
“In five hotels, Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) was found frozen. In two hotels which were found without any commercial activities, one of the hotels STP was damaged due to winters.”
The SPCB sought more time to file a fresh status report due to the harsh winters and frozen condition in Gulmarg.
On 27- December- 2017, the court had directed Gulmarg Development Authority to remove the encroachment after getting the report of the details of beneficiaries of the lease.
Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority submitted the report stating the authorities faced few difficulties due to snow.
"Authorities require assistance of the revenue authorities for demarcation and consequently action for removal of encroachment, "said Chief Executive Officer.
To provide assistance to the authority, the court directed Deputy Commissioner Baramulla for assistance.
The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed regarding the preservation and conservation of Gulmarg. The matter was listed on 2-4 2018
